McCook Farm & Ranch Expo will be held Nov. 15-16

McCOOK, Neb. — The McCook Farm & Ranch Expo will return to the Red Willow County Fairgrounds Nov. 15-16, 2017. There will be a free producer breakfast on Nov. 15 from 7:30-9 a.m. Come out and join us for breakfast to kick off the expo. The show opens at 9 a.m. both days and closes at 7 p.m. the first day and 4 p.m. the second. Admission and parking are free. "We are excited to fill the major addition of the Alice Kiplinger Arena with exhibitors. It will bring an additional 22,000 square feet of show space to this year's expo. The Alice building was built and paid for by the most generous man we have ever known, Tom Kiplinger, and his generosity saw no bounds. The Alice Kiplinger building was donated to the Red Willow County Fairgrounds. Please take this opportunity to come enjoy this new recently added on to facility. We will forever be grateful to Tom and we miss him dearly.

The McCook Farm & Ranch Expo is a great place to come see the newest and latest in farming and ranching technology practices," said Darren Dale, show owner. "We are expecting over 400 vendors from 20 States, Canada and Australia. The McCook Farm & Ranch Expo is the place to find all your livestock and farming needs. And, if you're in the market for new Fenoglio Boots or an American Cowboy hat, the expo is the place to be." Exhibitors include numerous cutting edge displays for farm and ranch equipment, seed and chemicals, agricultural services, irrigation manufacturers, financial providers, commodity organizations, colleges, governmental services, home services, furniture and art galleries and much more. There truly will be something for everyone. We are excited to have JD Wing horse training demonstrations back both days of the show. JD is the head horse trainer for the Tee Cross Ranches. The famous Tee Cross brand was the first brand registered in the state of Colorado and is synonymous with quality in both its' Quarter Horse and cattle operations. The horse training demonstrations are brought to you by Bobby Norris Real Estate.

At 5 p.m. on Aug, 15, McCook Farm & Ranch Expo (Darren & Tana Dale), Coppermill Steakhouse & Lounge and Loop Brewing Company will be hosting Chamber Mixer for all Chamber of Commerce members. This event will be held in the Kiplinger Arena beer garden/wine tasting area.

Returning this year will be the Tres Rios Silver Working Ranch Horse Sale at 6 p.m. on Nov. 15. Come out and bid on some of the finest ranch horses in the Midwest. Highest selling horse and buyer will receive a beautiful Tres Rios Belt Buckle.

In conjunction with the Working Ranch Horse Sale, we will also be hosting an FFA Benefit Auction. Several area FFA Chapters and Alumni will be participating and will auction off an item that they have made in class. All proceeds generated from the sale of the chapter's item will go directly to that FFA chapter. Give us a call to get your FFA Chapter involved.

Other attractions include, Cappel Sales Walker mower demonstrations, flu shots offered by the Red Willow Health Department, and lots of prizes and giveaways.

Corporate sponsors for the expo include Plains Equipment Group, Hometown Family Radio, Vap Construction, Fenoglio Boot Company and The American Hat Company. For more information, contact Darren or Tana Dale at (866) 685-0989 or info@starexpos.net or go online to http://www.StarExpos.net