McKinney leading USDA trade mission to India

Ted McKinney, the new agriculture undersecretary for trade and foreign agricultural affairs, is making India the destination for his first trade mission.

McKinney, who has been charged by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue to sell U.S. products overseas, is scheduled to be in India through Friday, and will be accompanied by approximately 50 U.S. business, trade association and state government leaders.

"U.S. agricultural exports to India have grown nearly 250 percent over the past decade, but the country's barriers impede exports of many of our products," McKinney said.

"On this trip, I look forward to not only promoting U.S. farm and food products, but also to meeting with my Indian government counterparts to build relationships and address key trade policy issues in an effort to improve American access to this important market."

Mission participants will travel to New Delhi and Mumbai, connecting with potential customers and learning first-hand about local market conditions, the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service said in a media advisory.

In-country FAS staff will arrange meetings between U.S. delegates and more than 150 Indian companies, as well as with importers from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka who will travel to India for the mission. Participants will also meet with government and industry officials and visit local processing facilities and retail outlets.

U.S. agricultural exports to India totaled nearly $1.3 billion in 2016, with tree nuts, cotton, pulses, fresh and processed fruits, and prepared foods accounting for more than 80 percent of those exports. India is also a major market for U.S. ethanol exports. The United States is India's top ethanol supplier, with sales totaling nearly $176 million in 2016.

Mission participants include Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Dave Frederickson and North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, as well as representatives from the following companies and organizations:

» Al Khayrat International, USA, Piscataway, N.J.

» Almond Board of California, Modesto, Calif.

» America's Best Genetics, West Lafayette, Ind.

» American Embryo Transfer Association, Champaign, Ill.

» American Seed Trade Association, Alexandria, Va.

» Badger State Fruit Processing, Inc., Pittsville, Wis.

» Blue Diamond Growers, Sacramento, Calif.

» California Olive Committee, Fresno, Calif.

» CHS Inc., Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

» Global Agro Commodities, LLC, Chester, Mont.

» Global Export Marketing Co., Ltd., New York City

» Global Processing, Inc., Kanawha, Iowa

» Global Tastes, Irvine, Calif.

» Growth Energy, Washington, D.C.

» Hudson Exports, Inc., Edison, N.J.

» JM Grain, Garrison, N.D.

» LT Foods, Ltd., Cypress, Calif.

» Marquis Energy, Hennepin, Ill.

» Pacific Valley Foods, Inc., Bellevue, Wash.

» POET, LLC, Sioux Falls, S.D.

» Premium Peanut, LLC, Douglas, Ga.

» Reliance Agro, Missouri, Texas

» Renewable Fuels Association, Washington, D.C.

» Scoular, Minneapolis, Minn.

» The Ginger People, Marina, Calif.

» The Redwood Group, Mission, Kan.

» U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C.

» U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wis.

» U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Mo.