Mexican avocados to advertise on Super Bowl despite proposed tax | TheFencePost.com

Avocados From Mexico, the trade group that promotes consumption of Mexican avocados and guacamole, has come up with another creative ad for the Super Bowl, even though more and more news organizations have noted that President Donald Trump has proposed a border tax on all Mexican imports including food that would raise prices.

A 30-second teaser features actor Jon Lovitz’s face twirling before a hypnotic green background chanting phrases like “everyone loves guacamole” and “come and get it, hipsters,” while the real ad will have a nutrition message, Advertising Age said.

Fortune reported that a 30-second ad during the game costs $5 million.

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., said the tax was sad because it would raise the price of Mexican beer and tequila.

“Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad,” Graham tweeted.

Meanwhile, DTN-The Progressive Farmer has detailed the U.S. food imports from Mexico.

DTN’s Chris Clayton wrote: “The U.S. exported $18 billion in ag products to Mexico in 2015 while importing $21 billion, resulting in a $3 billion trade deficit. The two countries largely ship entirely different products each way.

“The $18 billion in ag goods sent from the U.S. to Mexico in 2015 was down $1.5 billion from a year earlier. Leading ag exports included: corn ($2.3 billion), soybeans ($1.4 billion), dairy products ($1.3 billion), pork and pork products ($1.3 billion), and beef and beef products ($1.1 billion).

The $21 billion in ag products sent from Mexico to the U.S. in 2015 included: fresh vegetables ($4.8 billion), other fresh fruit ($4.3 billion), wine and beer ($2.7 billion), snack foods ($1.7 billion), and processed fruit and vegetables ($1.4 billion).”