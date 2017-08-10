Money saving deals and discounts every day at the Colorado State Fair | TheFencePost.com

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2017 Colorado State Fair is offering money-saving discounts every day to help the Fair fit within the family budget.

"Tickets to most Colorado State Fair events include gate admission if purchased prior to Aug. 24, which includes access to our many free attractions," said State Fair General Manager Sarah Cummings. "Plus, we offer a wide variety of daily deals and discounts to give fair-goers even more value for their dollar."

The 2017 Colorado State Fair offers these special deals and discounts:

Fun 4 Pack

For only $50, get 4 State Fair admission passes and 4 food and beverage items at participating vendors good any day of the Fair August 25 – September 4. Please note all 4 customers must be together at the time of redemption.

Rodeo Fun 4 Pack

Recommended Stories For You

For only $60, get 4 PRCA Rodeo tickets with Gate Admission and 4 food and beverage Items. Valid at Participating Vendors listed on the food and beverage vouchers. This offer is valid ONLY on Sunday, August 27.

Fun 4 Pack + Carnival

For only $125, get 4 State Fair admission passes, 4 all day carnival ride bands (some specialty rides may be excluded. Height/weight restrictions apply) and 4 food and beverage items at participating vendors good any day of the Fair August 25 – September 4. Please note all 4 customers must be together at the time of redemption.

98.9 Magic FM Mega Ride Pass

Purchase a $98 Mega Pass by clicking "Buy Tickets," at http://www.altitudetickets.com or at the Colorado State Fair Box Office and receive free gate admission and an all-you-can-ride carnival pass good for all 11 days of the Fair!

Military and First Responder Discounts

Every Day: All members of the armed forces and first responders get a $2 discount on gate admission. Thank you for your service!

CSU-Pueblo Back-To-School Days

Friday, August 25 and Friday, September 1: Free Gate Admission and $15-discounted carnival ride band are distributed to administrators in District 70, District 60 and other participating schools. Includes free Loaf 'N Jug drink and a ticket to a CSU-Pueblo Pack Football game.

Band Day

Saturday, August 26: The Colorado State Fair thanks and appreciates the hard work of marching bands in preparing to perform in the State Fair Parade. All marching band members in uniform get free gate admission and will perform on the Coke Stage.

Everyone is a Kid Day

On Thursday, August 31 all fairgoers pay kids gate admission price of just $7!

American Heroes Day, presented Black Hills Energy

On Sunday, August 27, in addition to the daily Military and First Responder discount, all military personnel and emergency responders, with proof of affiliation, may take advantage of rodeo tickets for $7, gate admission included!

Senior Day Every Day, presented by The Chieftain

Patrons 60 years of age or older receive $2 off gate admission on any day of the Fair. One discount per patron.

Colorado Lottery Day

On Sunday, September 3 present a non-winning lottery ticket at any gate and receive $2 off adult admission. Must be 18 & over

Loaf 'N Jug 2 for 1 Mondays

Monday, August 28 and Monday, September 4 (Labor Day) get 2 for 1 admission and rides! Pick up coupons for buy-one-get-one-free gate admission and carnival wristbands at Southern Colorado Loaf 'N Jug Stores anytime after August 1!

Coca-Cola $2 Tuesday

On Tuesday, August 29 get admission to the Fair, carnival rides, and rodeo tickets for only $2 each.

One Price Wednesday

On Wednesday, August 30 everyone pays just $10 for gate admission and receives FREE carnival rides all day!The Colorado State Fair runs August 25 – September 4, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.

The 2017 Colorado State Fair will mark the Fair's 145th year as Colorado's premier celebration of agriculture. The Fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual State Fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country's largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado's ties to the Hispanic culture.