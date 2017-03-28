Monsanto donates $50,000 to wildfire relief fund | TheFencePost.com

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Just this week, Colorado agriculture celebrated National Ag Day at the State Capitol, only a few weeks after a grass fire spread throughout Northeast Colorado, devouring more than 30,000 acres and the livelihoods of many in the agricultural community. In response to the disaster, Monsanto has announced it will donate $50,000 to the Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation Disaster Relief Fund in an effort to help provide relief for fire victims. In addition to the donation from Monsanto, monetary and in-kind support has poured in from across the country, and from both rural and urban communities. "Many of the impacted farmers and ranchers have lost in a matter of seconds what had taken them decades to build. It is times like these in which we see how strong our agricultural community truly is, as we witness the outpouring of support from around the country to help the victims of this natural disaster," said Don Shawcroft, President of Colorado Farm Bureau. "The Colorado agricultural community is especially grateful to Monsanto and the many other businesses who have taken notice of the farmers and ranchers impacted by the Northeast Colorado wildfire. "Yesterday we celebrated Colorado agriculture. What better way to show your support for the agricultural community on Ag Day than to lend a helping hand to those who work tirelessly to feed the world on a daily basis. "Colorado Farm Bureau continues its effort to collect disaster relief fund donations. Checks payable to Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, cash and credit card payments are being accepted at this time. Please note Disaster Fund-CO Wildfire in the memo line on the check. Cash and checks can be sent to: Colorado Farm Bureau Foundation, Attn: Disaster Fund, 9177 E. Mineral Circle, Centennial, CO 80112.