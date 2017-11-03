Mountain States finals qualifies cowboys for RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo

To find out more information about the Mountain States PRCA Circuit, which encompasses Colorado and Wyoming, go to http://www.facebook.com/MountainStatesPRCA .

The focus was to achieve one goal: A trip to Florida.

The 2017 Mountain States Circuit Finals was the final stop for the cowboys to punch their ticket to the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo, which will be in Kissimmee, Fla. Cowboys competed Oct. 26-28 at the Ranch Way Feeds Indoor Arena at The Ranch in Loveland, Colo., for their chance to qualify.

The Mountain States Circuit includes Wyoming and Colorado.

Each night the cowboys worked toward the top cumulative score between the three days.

Some of the returners included last year's All-Around Champion, Josh Peek, year-end bareback winner, Joel Schlegel, and year-end heading and heeling champions, JD Yates and Josh Fillmore.

Peek repeated as the All-Around cowboy this year. ❖