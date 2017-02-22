NAGC Launches “BeeCare”, Testing for Honeybee Diseases | TheFencePost.com

FARGO, N.D. — The National Agricultural Genotyping Center will launch "BeeCare" testing service for honeybee diseases in February 2017. A total of nine viral and two bacterial diseases will be covered in the BeeCare test panel, which includes all currently known major honeybee diseases found in North America.

NAGC is offering a discount to beekeeper clubs and associations for bulk shipments of 100 or more samples. Regular BeeCare pricing is $20 for any one viral or bacterial disease test, and $75 for the panel of all eleven diseases. But bulk shipments of 100 or more samples will cost only $50 each sample for the full disease panel. Beekeeper groups can pass the savings onto its members, or take the difference in pricing to help offset the group's operating expenses.

The BeeCare disease panel has been validated through test samples from Central North Dakota and Eastern Missouri. It includes testing for:

·Acute Bee Paralysis Virus

·Black Queen Cell Virus

·Chronic Bee Paralysis Virus

·Deformed Wing Virus

·Israeli Acute Bee Paralysis Virus

·Kashmir Bee Virus

·Lake Sinai Virus #1

·Lake Sinai Virus #2

·Slow Bee Paralysis Virus

·American Foulbrood Bacteria

·European Foulbrood Bacteria

SAMPLING PROTOCOL

BeeCare tests need a minimum of 50 bees per sample. Dry bees (no alcohol) should be packaged in a "breathable" bag with information about the bees (who sent them, what location) written on the outside. A preferred method is to package them in a brown paper lunch-size bag, and then double bag them with the contact information written on the second bag.

Each bulk shipment of 100 samples or more should be sent by the beekeeper group with a submission form, payment and a spreadsheet that identifies the source of each sample: name, address and contact information for each beekeeper; and identification of the hive being tested. A submission form can be found on the NAGC's website.

For more information, contact: Megan Palmer O'Neil, laboratory manager, NAGC, 1605 Albrecht Blvd. North, Fargo, N.D. Megan.Palmer@genotypingcenter.com or (701) 239-1449.