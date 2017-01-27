National Western Stock Show: Top 8 animals set record of $442,500 | TheFencePost.com

DENVER, Colo. ­— The 2017 Auction of the Junior Livestock Champions set a Stock Show record with the top eight champion animals posting total sales of $442,500. The standing room only crowd hollered as the Grand Champion Steer set a record selling for $135,000. The auction started with a bang when the Reserve Grand Champion Lamb sold for $34,000, exceeding last year’s bid by $6,000. The Reserve Grand Champion Steer sold for a record-breaking $107,500, exceeding last year’s bid of $70,000.

The money invested supports the junior exhibitors that raised the animal as they plan for their agricultural future and college educations. In addition, a portion of the proceeds support the National Western Scholarship Trust, which funds scholarships in agriculture and rural medicine at colleges throughout Colorado and Wyoming. This year 80 students received funds to aid their education.

The top six Junior Livestock animals were auctioned off live on 9News at 6:30 p.m.

The top eight champion animals were shown by an all-girl cast and the results are listed below:

• The Grand Champion Steer weighing a modest 1,379 pounds, sold for $135,000, to Kent Stevinson. The steer was shown by 12-year-old junior exhibitor Lillie Skiles from Dalhart, Texas. Skiles accomplished her personal goal to win at the National Western Stock Show. She plans to use the money to go to college.

• TransWest Trucks, Inc. set an all-time record, buying the Reserve Grand Champion Steer for $107,500, shown by 15-year-old Mikala Grady from Grandview, Texas. This was Grady’s first time showing at the National Western Stock Show. Grady hopes to attend Texas A&M to study veterinary medicine.

• The Grand Champion Hog sold for $40,000 to Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce. The junior exhibitor is 15-year-old Christon Watson from Whitesboro, Texas. Watson hopes to use the money to further her showing career, and eventually attend college at Texas A&M and become a veterinarian.

• The Reserve Champion Hog was sold for a record-setting $38,000 to Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and shown by Mikala Grady. Grady was also the Reserve Grand Champion Steer exhibitor. This is the first time in many years that one exhibitor has shown two champions in the auction.

• The Grand Champion Lamb sold for $43,000 to Brannan Sand & Gravel and was shown by 18-year-old Toree Fraze of Comanche, Texas, and she plans to attend Texas Tech and study agriculture business.

• The Reserve Grand Champion Lamb went to Colorado Business Bank with the highest bid ever of $34,000. The junior exhibitor is 14-year-old Madison Rule of Hawarden, Iowa. This year marks Rule’s fourth year showing at the National Western Stock Show.

• The Grand Champion Goat sold for $30,000 to PEI and was shown by Ava Shroyer, 11, from DeGraff, Ohio. This was Shroyer’s first appearance in the National Western Junior Auction.

• The Reserve Grand Champion Goat shown by 15-year-old Tara Hummel, from Cabery, Illinoiis, was bought by Greenberg Traurig, LLP for $15,000. Hummel has shown at the National Western Stock Show for four years, and enjoys skiing while she is in Denver.