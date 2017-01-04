The 2017 National Western Stock Show schedule | TheFencePost.com

The 2017 National Western Stock Show schedule
January 4, 2017
Jan. 7
7:30 a.m., Stadium Arena National Gelbvieh junior heifer show
8 a.m., Colorado State University 4-H/FFA meats judging contest
8 a.m., Events center CMSA cowboy mounted shooting
8 a.m., Stadium arena Red Angus junior show
9 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Colorado fiddle championship
9:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10 a.m., Stadium arena Gelbvieh balancer futurity
10 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Llama walking fiber show
10 a.m., Events center National Western BBQ throwdown
10:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., Coliseum Colorado v. The World rodeo
11 a.m., South food court High country wood carving demonstrations
12:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Top hogs of the Wild West
1 p.m., South food court High country wood carving demonstrations
2 p.m., Stadium arena An afternoon with llamas/alpacas
2:30 p.m., Stadium arena Llama/alpaca show
2:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
3 p.m., South food court High country wood carving
3:30 p.m., Coliseum Colorado v. The World rodeo
4 p.m., National Western Club Western heritage “on the hill” Red Angus
4:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Folkloric dancers
5:30 p.m., Events center Invitational ranch rodeo
8 p.m., Coliseum Colorado v. The World finals
Jan. 8
7 a.m., Denver 4-H/FFA livestock and meats contest awards breakfast
9 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Colorado fiddle championship
9 a.m., Stockyards arena Gelbvieh & Blancer pen show
9:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10 a.m., Stadium arena Catch-a-calf show, photo session and awards
10 a.m., Events center National Western Sunday Service
10 a.m., Livestock center auction arena Red Angus pen show
10:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., South food court High country wood carving demonstrations
11:30 a.m., Events center CMSA cowboy mounted shooting finals
12:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Top hogs of the Wild West
1 p.m., South food court High country wood carving demonstrations
2 p.m., Stadium arena Llama/alpaca show
2 p.m., Coliseum Mexican rodeo extravaganza
2 p.m., Livestock center auction arena Red Angus mile high classic sale
2:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
3 p.m., South food court High country wood carving demonstrations
4 p.m., Events center RAM invitational freestyle reining
4:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Folkloric dancers
6 p.m., Beef palace auction arena Gelbvieh sale
6:30 p.m., Coliseum Mexican rodeo extravaganza
Jan. 9
7 a.m., Coliseum USTPA team penning
8 a.m., Stadium arena National Gelbvieh & Balancer show
9 a.m., Stadium arena Red Angus show open
10 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard folles
1 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
3 p.m., Stadium Hall 1 Junior market goat and Boer goat arrival
3 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse grand prix
6 p.m., Stockyards arena Angus social
7 p.m., Coliseum Denver chute out PBR velocity tour semifinals
Jan. 10
7 a.m., Coliseum USTPA team penning
9 a.m., Events center AQHA/APHA quarter horse and paint horse show
9 a.m., Stadium arena Junior South Devon show
9 a.m., Stadium arena National Limousin Junior Heifer/Lim-Flex show
9 a.m. Stadium Hall 1 Process junior market goats
10 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
1 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
1 p.m., Stadium Hall 1 Show-rite goat clinic
3 p.m., Stadium Hall 1 Junior market goat showmanship
3 p.m., Stadium arena Limousin sale cattle parade
3 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse grand prix
6 p.m., Stockyards arena Hereford herdsman party
6 p.m., Beef palace auction arena National Limousin sale
6:30 p.m., Stadium arena DMCC goat roping
7 p.m., Coliseum Denver chute out PBR velocity tour semifinals
Jan. 11
7 a.m., Coliseum USTPA team penning
8 a.m., Stadium arena Angus bull sale show
8 a.m., Events center AQHA/APHA quarter horse and paint horse show
8 a.m., Stadium arena National Limousin MOE show
9 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior market goat show
10 a.m., Stockyards arena Braunvieh show
10 a.m., Activities pavilion Farmyard Follies
10:30 a.m., Stadium arena Angus bull ROV show
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard Follies
11:30 a.m., Stadium arena Angus bull ROV show
1 p.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior market goat championship
2 p.m., Events center AQHA/APHA quarter horse & paint show finals
3 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse grand prix
4:30 p.m., Stadium arena Angus sale social
6 p.m., Stadium arena Angus bull sale
7 p.m., Coliseum Denver chute out PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour finals
Jan. 12
6:30 a.m., Stadium arena Collegiate livestock team contest lineup
8 a.m., Coliseum Collegiate livestock judging contest
8 a.m., Stadium arena Junior Angus heifer show
8 a.m., Stadium arena National Hereford bull show
9 a.m., Adams County fairgrounds Collegiate wool judging contest
9 a.m., Livestock center auction arena Limousin & lim-flex carload & pen show
9:30 a.m., Events center USEF Hunter/Jumper show
10 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard Follies
10:30 a.m., Beef palace auction area Fabulous farm animals
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard Follies
11:30 a.m., Beef palace auction area Fabulous farm animals
12 p.m., Stadium arena National Hereford junior heifer show
1 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
1 p.m., Stockyards arena Denver National Maine-Anjou/MaineTainer sale bull evaluation
2 p.m., Expo hall 1 Angus “Denim & Diamonds” sale cattle display
2 p.m. Events center USEF Hunter/Jumper show
2:30 p.m., Coliseum CINCH Equicross
3 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse grand prix
5 p.m., Beef palace auction arena Angus “Denim & Diamonds” sale
7 p.m., Double Tree – Denver Collegiate wool judging awards banquet
7 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
7 p.m., Livestock center auction arena Trowbridge family & friends sale
Jan. 13
7 a.m., Events center USEF Hunter/Jumper show
8 a.m., Stadium arena Angus Female ROV show
8 a.m., Livestock center auction arena Hereford pen of heifers show
8 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior market lamb arrival
8:30 a.m., Stockyards arena Collegiate Carload judging contest
9 a.m., Yards Herd Sire Display Opens
9:30 a.m., Livestock center auction arena Hereford Pen/Carload judging contest
10 a.m. Activity pavilion Farmyard Follies
10:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard Follies
11:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
12 p.m., Stockyards arena Denver National Maine-Anjou/MaineTainer pen show
1 p.m., Beef palace auction arena Andis grooming demonstration
1 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
1:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
2:30 p.m., Livestock center auction arena Colorado Angus association foundation female sale
3 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
4 p.m., Stadium Arena Hereford sale cattle display
5 p.m., Beef Palace Auction Arena Weaver Leather livestock lamb leg demo
6 p.m., Double Tree – Denver Collegiate livestock judging awards banquet
6:30 p.m., Stadium Arena National Hereford sale
7:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
Jan. 14
7 a.m., Events center USEF Hunter/Jumper show
8 a.m., Livestock center auction arena Angus bull-heifer Pen/Carload show
8 a.m., Stadium arena National Hereford female show
9 a.m., Yards Herd sire display opens
9 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior market lamb processing
9 a.m., Stockyards arena National Charolais pen show
9:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., South Food Court High country wood carving demonstrations
11 a.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
11 a.m., Stockyards arena Shorthorn pen show
12 p.m., Beef palace auction arena Ag education forum/workshop with StockShow U & Vitaferm
1 p.m., South Food Court High country wood carving demonstrations
1:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Top hogs of the Wild West
2 p.m., Stadium hall 1 Show-Rite clinic
3 p.m., Livestock center auction arena “Bright Lights” Maine-Anjou bull/female sale
3 p.m., South food court High country wood carving demonstrations
3:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
3:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
4 p.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior market lamb showmanship
5 p.m., Livestock center auction arena Western Elite female sale
5:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
8 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
Jan. 15
7 a.m., Events Center USEF Hunter/Jumper show
8 a.m., Stadium arena Charolais junior heifer show/open percentage Charolais show
8 a.m., Livestock center auction arena Chianina/Chiangus pen of bulls/females show
8 a.m., JBS – Greeley Collegiate meats judging contest
8 a.m., Stockyards arena Simmental pen of bulls show
9 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior market lamb show
9:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10 a.m., Livestock Center Auction area Chianina/Chiangus sale cattle evaluation
10:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., Stadium Arena Junior Shorthorn heifer/Jr. ShorthornPlus heifer show/Open shorthorn plus female & bull show
12 p.m., Livestock center auction arena ACA “Hybrid Advantage”/ Sale bull & female sale
12 p.m., Stockyard arena Salers bull futurity display
1 p.m., Beef palace auction arena Charolais in the Rockies sale
1:30 p.m., Livestock center auction arena Salers bull futurity show
2 p.m., Livestock center auction arena National salers heifer & bull pen show
2 p.m., Stockyards arena Pens of 3 & 5 prospect calve show
2 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
3:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
5 p.m., Stadium arena “The Summit” National shorthorn sale
6 p.m., National western club “The Summit” National shorthorn sale
6 p.m., Livestock center auction arena Pens of 3 & 5 prospect calves sale
6 p.m., Stadium arena Junior market lamb champion selection
6:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
Jan. 16
7 a.m., Events center USEF Hunter/Jumper show
7:30 a.m., National western club Collegiate meats judging awards breakfast
8 a.m., Stadium arena National ROE Charolais show
8 a.m., Stockyards arena Simmental Pen of Heifers show
9 a.m., Stadium arena Chianina junior show
10 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., Stadium arena National shorthorn female show/national shorthorn bull show
11:30 a.m., Expo Hall 1 Salers sale cattle display
1 p.m., Beef palace auction arena 42nd National Salers sale
1 p.m., Stockyards arena American Galloway show
1 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
2 p.m., Livestock Center auction arena Simmental sale
2:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse grand prix
4:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
6 p.m., Coliseum MLK Jr. African American heritage rodeo
6 p.m., Stadium hall 1 Show-Rite hog clinic
7 p.m., Events center $40,000 NWSS Grand Prix
Jan.17
8 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior market swine processing
8 a.m., Events center NRCHA Reined cow horse show
8 a.m., Stadium arena Simmental Jr. breeding heifer show/Simmental Bull show
9 a.m., Stadium arena Salers Jr. breeding heifer/42nd National salers open show
10 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., Stockyards arena Piedmontese show
11:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
2:30 p.m., Coliseum Exceptional rodeo
4 p.m., Stadium Hall 1 Junior market swine showmanship
4 p.m., Activity Pavilion Pedal tractor race
6 p.m., Stadium Arena Mutton Bustin’
7 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo – Military appreciation night
Jan. 18
8 a.m., Events center NRCHA reined cow horse show
8 a.m., Stadium Arena Simmental female show
9 a.m., Cattle barn Junior market steer processing
9 a.m., Stadium Hall 1 Junior market swine show
9:30 a.m., Livestock center auction arena NWSS Commercial heifer show
10 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10 a.m., Stockyards arena National Wagyu female & Bull show
10:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
12 p.m., Stockyards arena National Bison Assoc. junior judging competition
1 p.m., Beef Palace Auction Arena Andis Cattle Grooming demonstration
1:30 p.m., Livestock Center Auction arena Commercial cattleman’s female sale social
1:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
2 p.m., Livestock center auction arena NWSS Commercial female sale
2 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
2:30 p.m., Beef palace auction arena American Junior Highland Cattle Assoc. activities
3 p.m., Stadium arena Junior market steer showmanship
4 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse grand prix
7 p.m., Stadium Arena Junior market swine championship selection
7 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
7:30 p.m., Events Center An evening of dancing horses
Jan. 19
9 a.m., Stadium Arena Junior market steer show
10 a.m., Events Center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
10 a.m., Activity Pavilion Farmyard follies
10:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
10:30 a.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
11 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
11:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
12:30 p.m., Activity pavilion sheep sheering
1 p.m., Stockyards Stock dog sale preview
1 p.m., Livestock center auction arena National lowline sale
2 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
2 p.m., Stockyards Yak pen show
3:30 p.m., Events center Horsemanship clinic
4 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse grand prix
5 p.m., Stadium arena Junior market steer champion selection
6 p.m., Stadium arena Highland Jr. Breeding Heifer show/Steers & Prospect show
7 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
7:30 p.m., Events center An evening of dancing horses
Jan. 20
8 a.m., Events Center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
8 a.m., Stadium Arena Miniature Hereford world show
8 a.m., Stadium Arena National Highland Show
8 a.m., Stockyards Arena National Lowline junior show
8 a.m., Stockyards NBA Gold trophy show Bison judging
8 a.m., Stockyards Stock Dog trials
9 a.m., Cattle Barn Open prospect calves processing
9 a.m., Livestock center auction arena, Yak seminars
10 a.m., Activity Pavilion Farmyard follies
10 a.m., Stockyards arena National lowline heifer & bull pen show
11 a.m., Activity Pavilion Farmyard follies
11 a.m., Stockyards Arena National lowline bull show
11:30 a.m., Beef palace auction arena Fabulous farm animals
12 p.m., Events center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
12:30 p.m., Activity pavilion Sheep shearing
1:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
2 p.m., Activity pavilion Pedal tractor race
3 p.m., Stockyards arena Texas longhorn world show
4 p.m., Stadium hall 1 Poultry meat production pen of 3 judging
6:30 p.m., Beef palace auction arena Auction of junior livestock champions
7 p.m., Events center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
7:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
Jan. 21
8 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior Ewe lamb showmanship
8 a.m., Stadium arena Miniature Hereford junior show
8 a.m., Stockyards arena National Lowline female show
8:30 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior breeding sheep show followed by open show
9 a.m., Events center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
9 a.m., Stadium arena Open prospect steer show
9 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Poultry judging
9 a.m., Stockyards Stock dog trials
9:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10 a.m., Stadium hall 1 Junior Poultry Showmanship
10 a.m., Livestock center auction arena National gold trophy bison carcass sale
10 a.m., beef palace auction arena National highland sale
10:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard follies
10:30 a.m., Livestock center auction arena National gold trophy bison carcass sale
11 a.m., Stadium arena Open Prospect heifer show
11 a.m., Coliseum Pink Pro Rodeo
12 p.m., Activity pavilion Top hogs of the Wild West
12 p.m., Stockyards Arena Yak halter show
1 p.m., Stockyards Stock dog sale
1 p.m., Events center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
2 p.m., Beef palace auction arena Miniature Hereford world sale
2 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
3 p.m., Stockyards Stock dogs clinic
3 p.m., Stockyards arena Texas longhorn world show (non-haltered)
3:30 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
4 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
6 p.m., Stadium arena Stadium arena mutton bustin’
6:30 p.m., Stadium hall 1 Sheep lead contest
7 p.m., Events center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
8 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo
Jan. 22
8 a.m., Stadium Arena Stock dog trials (Open sheep competition) – SA
8:30 a.m., Stadium Hall 1 Junior breeding sheep followed by open show
9 a.m., Events center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
9:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard Follies
10:30 a.m., Activity pavilion Farmyard Follies
12 p.m., Activity pavilion Top hogs of the Wild West
1 p.m., Events center Draft Horse, NASMA Mule & Donkey show
1 p.m., Stadium arena Stock dog trials (Intermediate sheep competition)
2 p.m., Activity pavilion Stick horse rodeo
2 p.m., Coliseum Pro Rodeo Finals ❖