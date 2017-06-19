Nation’s oldest cattlemen’s association celebrated 150th anniversary | TheFencePost.com

Colorado Cattlemen's Association and Colorado CattleWomen finished off its Annual Convention earlier this month in Grand Junction, Colo., with more than 600 people in attendance.

The Lieutenant Governor and chief operating officer, Donna Lynne, accepted CCA's Lifetime Member Award on behalf of the state of Colorado. This year is the 150th Anniversary year of its inception making CCA the oldest cattlemen's association in the nation. CCA wanted to recognize the state by awarding it with the association's highest honor: the Lifetime Member Award. CCA was founded nine years before Colorado entered statehood and has had a rich partnership with the state in the 141 years since. The Colorado CattleWomen are celebrating their 75th anniversary this year, as well.

"From the state's bountiful farming industry, to the public and private ranching lands, through some of the nation's first commercial feedlots, and ultimately, a progressive packing and processing sector; Colorado has represented our industry well," Tim Lehmann, CCA's president stated.

CCA celebrated its 150th Anniversary with a Block Party. The Colorado State University's Meat Lab grills were fired up and prepared the evening's steaks. It was a celebratory evening, focused around family fun, and commemorating the success of the association. The industry's latest and greatest equipment and services were also on display during the event.

It was a great honor to have an American war hero, Kris "Tanto" Paronto, present his story and motivational thoughts at the closing session. Mr. Paronto's story is told in the book and movie, "13 Hours." CCA extended an invitation to the Colorado National Guard in Grand Junction to have some of their servicemen and women join in the event. The opportunity was extended as a small gesture of gratitude for the service provided by these individuals, which is greatly appreciated by the cattle men and women members of these associations.