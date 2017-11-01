National Association of Wheat Growers’ Schemm may head Kansas Farm Service Agency

David Schemm, the Kansas wheat farmer who resigned from the presidency of the National Association of Wheat Growers this week, may be appointed by President Donald Trump to become the executive director of the Kansas Farm Service Agency, the High Plains Journal reported.

Schemm said he resigned to explore other professional opportunities, and Gordon Stoner, a Montana farmer long active in NAWG, assumed the position of president.

The likelihood of Schemm's appointment may mean the Trump administration is close to appointing heads of the FSA offices in all states. The positions have been vacant since President Barack Obama left office on Jan. 20.