NCGA, USGC to hold joint press conference with Neb. Gov. Ricketts and Mexican Trade Delegation | TheFencePost.com

On Tuesday, the U.S. Grains Council and the National Corn Growers Association will join Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, members of the Nebraska corn industry, and a team of Mexican grain and industry officials for a press conference highlighting the importance of Mexico to U.S. agriculture.

The press conference will b held at from 2-2:30 p.m. CT in the Governor's Hearing Roo, in the Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

Featured speakers include Ricketts; U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Tom Sleight; and National Corn Growers Association Executive Vice President Jon Doggett.