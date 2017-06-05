NCTA summer classes begin June 12, register today | TheFencePost.com

CURTIS, Neb. — Registration is open for 2017 summer session courses at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Classes begin June 12 at the NCTA campus with two classes offered online, said Jennifer McConville, NCTA associate dean.

"This is a prime opportunity for our students, community members and others to pick up a few hours of college credits to apply to a degree or certificate program," McConville said.

Cost is $121 per credit hour, and registration is open to existing and new students.

"The summer session might be an ideal time for someone in our region who works full-time to enroll in a night class on software productivity in Microsoft Office, for example, or take an online class which better suits their work schedule," McConville said.

Find the 2017 summer course schedule at: http://go.unl.edu/b9px and submit an application at: http://ncta.unl.edu/apply-now

Summer session courses include several classes for veterinary technology students who are on campus during the summer, as well as sales communications, college composition, elements of writing, reading strategies, and dog obedience, independent study and internships.

An online animal nutrition class will be taught by Doug Smith, chair of the Animal Science and Agricultural Education Division. Radiation safety is an ideal online class for veterinary technicians or veterinary clinic employees who work with animal and dental x-rays. It is taught by Barb Berg, chair of the Veterinary Technology Division.

Interested individuals can apply up until June 12, or earlier for course preparations and acquiring textbooks. For further information, contact Vicky Luke of NCTA Student Services at (308) 367-5204 or vluke1@unl.edu.