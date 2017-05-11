Nebraska Beef Council to hold May meeting | TheFencePost.com

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska Beef Council board of directors will have a video conference at the NBC office located in Kearney at 1319 Central Ave., on May 22, 2017, beginning at 12 p.m. CDT. The NBC board of directors will discuss U.S. Meat Export Federation proposal and budget for fiscal year 2017-2018. A complete agenda is available on the NBC web page at http://www.nebeef.org.