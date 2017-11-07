Nebraska Beef, Ltd. assessed $7,500 civil penalty

WASHINGTON – On Oct. 17, 2017, Nebraska Beef, Ltd. in Omaha, Neb., waived its right to a hearing and entered into a stipulation agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration. Nebraska Beef paid a penalty of $7,500 after GIPSA found that it failed to pay, when due, for livestock purchases.

GIPSA enforcement rules provide a mechanism to quickly resolve violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. GIPSA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and entering into a stipulation agreement to quickly resolve alleged violations.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.