Nebraska Cover Crop Conference set for Feb. 14 | TheFencePost.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cover Crop Conference is Feb. 14 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agricultural Research and Development Center near Mead. The conference features information to growers in a corn-soybean rotation, assisting them in understanding the value of cover crops.

“The conference features innovative speakers who have worked with cover crops extensively,” said Keith Glewen, extension educator in the Southeast Research and Extension Center. “They will share the benefits to using cover crops such as improved soil health and reduced erosion.”

Topics and presenters include:

> Developing a Plan for Grain Crop Herbicide Management, Rodrigo Werle, cropping systems specialist with Nebraska Extension

> Planting Green Management, Dan Gillespie, no-till specialist with NRCS

> Cover Crop Influence on Corn and Soybean Nutrient Management, Ray Ward, president of Ward Lab, and Paul Jasa, engineer with Nebraska Extension

> How Cover Crops are Managed on Our Farms, farmer panel discussion

> Cover Crops and Early Maturing Corn and Soybean Hybrids/Varieties, Roger Elmore, cropping systems specialist with Nebraska Extension, and Nathan Mueller, educator with Nebraska Extension

> Cover Crop Custom Seeding Business Opportunity, panel discussion

The conference is 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with registration at 8:30 a.m. Pre-register by Feb. 10 to ensure resource materials are available and for meal planning purposes.

To register, call (402) 624-8000 or email cdunbar2@unl.edu. For more information, go to http://ardc.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference.

The event is sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board in partnership with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.