Nebraska to hold workshop on FSA livestock disaster and direct and guaranteed loan programs | TheFencePost.com

A free workshop on Farm Service Agency livestock disaster programs, direct and guaranteed loan programs and the Nebraska Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program will be held in Ogllala on June 29 at the Petrified Wood Gallery from 1 to 3 p.m. The workshop will provide an overview of livestock disaster programs (LFP, LIP and ELAP) administered by the FSA and an overview of FSA loan programs (both direct and guaranteed operating and ownership loans, including those programs targeted at beginning farmers and ranchers, as well as the micro loan programs and the recently expanded farm storage facility loan program). The workshop will also address some of the issues that arise under these programs when farm and ranches use limited liability entities as part of their business and/or succession planning. There will also be discussion of the benefits and requirements of the Nebraska Beginning Farmer Tax Credit program (NextGen), including requirements for use of this program by family members. The workshop should be useful for established farm and ranch owners, for their successors, and for beginners. (This program is also being offered for CLE credits to bar members.)

To register or for questions, call the Rural Response Hotlie at 1-800-464-0258.