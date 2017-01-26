Nebraska woman makes custom mohair cinches | TheFencePost.com

These 16 words say a lot about Krystal Lindsay, who makes custom mohair cinches from her home outside of Hyannis, Neb. Armed with a YouTube video and a creative streak, this cowgirl made her first mohair cinch a few years ago.

What she likes about these cinches is not only the quality she puts into her work, but the durability of these cinches. The first ones she made are still holding strong.

Lindsay started making custom mohair cinches because she and her husband needed tack for their cowboy work. “I started out doing it for fun, but as friends saw my work, my business has grown,” she said. Her husband and mother are her best salespeople. “Most of my customers also keep their personal cinches I have made on hand to show other people.”

Although most of the cinches are custom-made, Lindsay keeps a few on-hand for customers who need cinches right away. She can made a basic cinch in about 6 to 8 hours, but as the design gets more complicated, it can take longer.

“Why is handmade work not cheap? Because it doesn’t come from China. It comes from passion.”

The cinches are made from 100 percent mohair, that comes from Angora goats. “What I like about the mohair is that it is less abrasive on the horse,” she said. “It is actually hypoallergenic. It breathes better than most any other material a cinch can be made from.”

The mohair cinches typically don’t cause cinch sores or gall marks around the belly of the horse. “Every once in a while, you may run into something, but that’s usually because the cinch doesn’t fit quite right and will cause cinch sores,” she said. “The mohair cinch fits the horse better because they are softer, and will move with the horse.”

HARD TO FIND

Mohair can be a hard product to acquire if a person doesn’t know where to look. Lindsay knows of one company in the U.S. that sells its mohair close to wholesale, and a couple of companies that sell mohair in smaller amounts. “I purchase mohair from a lady in New York who custom dyes it for me,” she said. “I can get mohair typically in any color a customer may want.”

Lindsay makes western and Australian cinches. “The Australian cinches are more like an English cinch,” she said. “It has two buckles, and is a lot narrower. My family rides Aussie saddles, so I had to learn how to make this type of cinch for them.”

Eventually, Lindsay said she would like to make mohair breast collars, and is just waiting for an order. “The breast collars are very time-consuming,” she said. “I want to have an order before I make one.”

Some of the cinches she makes can also be complicated designs. “A couple of the brand ones I have made have been very hard to make,” she said. “Despite that, the brands are my favorite ones because each one is so unique. My favorite cinches are the western ones that are 21 strands and 5 inches wide.”

“I don’t really like doing the diamonds, so I try other interesting designs to make them look different,” she said. “I made one that had a little diamond in the middle and two bigger diamonds connecting to the little one,” she said.

For custom orders, Lindsay asks customers to create a design, select the colors, and decide whether they want brass or stainless steel hardware. “If they want a buckle that is different from what I normally use, they need to let me know,” she said. “Typically, I use a round 3-inch double bar buckle because it lays flatter on the horse.”

Recently, Lindsay completed a custom-made mohair cinch for a cause close to her heart. The breast cancer cinch was a white-bodied cinch with a pink ribbon on it. “This cinch was complicated to make because of the curve of the ribbon, but it turned out really nice,” she said. Lindsay raffled off the cinch over the holidays to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The Nebraska cowgirl is a true believer in giving back. Lindsay also designs a cinch each year that she donates for the Wyoming Wild Ride Ranch Rodeo in Gillette, Wyo., and this coming summer for the women’s ranch rodeo in Hyannis, Neb.

Of the cinches she has created, Lindsay says it is pretty hard for her to select a favorite, but she once made a cinch with an evergreen body, with Robin’s egg blue and ocean blue accents. The cinch has triangles on the ends and stripes in the middle with stainless steel hardware. The finished project was amazing, she said.

Lindsay can be contacted through her facebook page cowboy custom cinches or by phone at (307) 690-2636. ❖