Nebraska’s award-winning GHS class team to speak about drone project | TheFencePost.com

The Gering (Neb.) High School team that was one of three national winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest will speak about their project and demonstrate their drone at a May 18 seminar at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

The seminar will begin at 2 p.m. in the Auditorium at the Panhandle Center. It is free and open to the public.

With a growing concern for a safe water and food supply, an electronics class from Gering High School and their teacher, Justin Reinmuth, designed and built a drone-powered spraying system to precisely target weeds and eliminate the need to blanket spray large fields.

The three top teams in the competition received a $150,000 grant and $20,000 for the charity of their choice. The Gering team designated the Panhandle Research & Extension Center as its charity, and the UNL group offered congratulations and thanks.

The three national winners were honored at an April awards ceremony at the Eastern Market North Hall in Washington, D.C. Students and teachers also had the opportunity to meet with and present their projects to their respective congressional representatives from Arkansas, Arizona, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and West Virginia.

Lead by construction trades teacher Justin Reinmuth, members of the electronics class were among 10 teams competing.

The team also created a video of their project that can be viewed on YouTube. Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb,, met with Gering High School students during their trip to Washington, D.C.