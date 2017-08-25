New fun, food, and attractions at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — Every year, the Colorado State Fair boasts a variety of new events to keep fair fans coming back including tempting treats, family-friendly competitions, and a variety of free attractions and animals.

Swifty Swine Pig Races

Get ready to cheer on your favorite piggy athlete as they race for the win (and the Oreo cookie)! If you've never been to a pig race, you're in for a real treat! Swifty and his friends don't do it for the money, what they really want is that Oreo cookie, waiting on a silver platter at the finish line! There are five races daily and the event is located in Triangle Park.

Wild Science

Take an excursion into the wild and amazing world of science through a plethora of highly interactive, fun, and visually captivating displays and activities. Journeying through Wild Science, families, adults, and children can experience the mysterious and entertaining aspects of science and technology in a fun and casual environment. Learning occurs through hands-on interaction, along with supporting signage. This is an all-day exhibit every day of the Fair and is located in the Colorado Building.

Stilt Circus

Stilt Circus creates unique, professional and beautifully custom-designed theatrical presentations! See these talented stilt walkers cruise through the Fairgrounds and create a cool experience for Fair fans of all ages! This is a roaming attraction.

Snap Boogie

Snap Boogie's Show is a high energy combination of multi-disciplinary dance, pop and lock, tap dance, audience participation, comedy, and crazy physical stunts. He was a semi-finalist on America's Got Talent. Snap Boogie will perform three shows daily either at the Coke-Cola Stage or will be roaming around the Fairgrounds.

Butterfly Encounter

The Butterfly Encounter is an interactive, family-friendly, walk-through exhibit with hundreds of active, beautiful butterflies dancing around the room. These brightly colored, playful critters continuously swoop from one landing spot to another – it may even be on the tip of your nose! In addition to being amazed with this beautiful exhibit, you will also find it very educational. This is an all-day exhibit throughout the Fair and is located in the Cultural Heritage Building. The attraction closes at 8:00pm on weekdays and 9:00pm on weekends.

Clydesdale's Horses

The World Renowned Budweiser Clydesdale will be available for viewing in the Horseshow Arena and is an all-day exhibit throughout the Fair. A Budweiser Clydesdale Ambassador will be available to answer questions regarding care and attention the horses receive on a daily basis.

La Poutinerie

Poutine is a Quebecois dish popular across Canada, made with French fries and cheese curds topped with light brown gravy. They will have a variety of poutine dishes available such as Vegetarian, Italian, Steak, Chicken, Shepards Pie, Greek, Cheese Burger, Hot Dog and a Breakfast Poutine. La Poutinerie is located on the West end of Main Street.

Texas Skillet

Texas Skillet is a giant 7-foot replica of a cast iron skillet that provides a large flat top griddle. The booth's theme is uniquely Texas and is designed to be a showstopper at any area festival or event. They take great pride in providing quality food served by a clean and courteous staff from an attractive and eye-catching booth display. Menu includes, skillet pancakes, biscuits and sausage gravy, breakfast burritos, cowboy burritos, grilled steak sandwich, skillet potatoes, skillet grilled hot dogs.

The Colorado State Fair runs August 25 – September 4, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.

The 2017 Colorado State Fair will mark the Fair's 145th year as Colorado's premier celebration of agriculture. The Fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual State Fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country's largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado's ties to the Hispanic culture.