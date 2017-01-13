New hires at The Fence Post | TheFencePost.com

Three fresh faces will strengthen the already robust relationship The Fence Post enjoys with ranchers and farmers in Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming and beyond.

The Fence Post has an office in Greeley, Colo., and has subscribers in 43 states.

Deanna Levine will handle sales in the Foothills West region. Levine loves caring for animals and spending time outdoors.

She has ridden horses since she was a young New Yorker, and later as a teenager in Montana. She has barrel raced for several years. Levine enjoys meeting new people and learning about their businesses, history and life experiences. “It’s amazing how much you could learn about someone if you just take the time,” she said. She can be contacted at dlevine@thefencepost.com or (970) 590-0412.

Kit West will cover the Wyoming territory. The Chugwater, Wyo., native was raised on a family ranch that remains in operation near Chugwater. He took classes at the University of Wyoming focused on ag law and ag commodities. He completed the High Plains Ranch Practicum taught by Bud Williams.

West is thankful to be living and working in his home community. “We have the best neighbors here in Platte County, Wyoming. Ask anything and they will be there.” He looks forward to meeting business owners across the state and working with them to develop marketing plans to help them build success. He can be reached at kwest@thefencepost.com or (307) 331-0357.

In addition to the new faces on the sales team, The Fence Post is also welcoming back a familiar one as its new publisher, Bree Poppe. Poppe cut her teeth in the newspaper business in The Fence Post’s sales department, first selling for the publication 15 years ago. Now the publisher of Tri-State Livestock News and Farmer & Rancher Exchange, she sees an opportunity to strengthen all three publications and to ensure they are providing the news that producers in the heart of cattle and grain country need and want. She and her family ranched in eastern Colorado for many years before moving north to operate their seedstock operation in eastern Montana. Poppe looks forward to working with the expanding team that spans over the region’s core states of Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and the Dakotas. She can be contacted at spoppe@thefencepost.com, (605) 639-0356 or (970) 392-4497.