New Monsanto product might be contributing to soybean crop damage | TheFencePost.com

To reach out to the company regarding crop damage that might be linked to dicamba call 1-844-RRXTEND (779-8363)

Monsanto Chief Technology Officer Robb Fraley posted an open letter to farmers on the company's website last week about crop damage that might be attributable to a new Monsanto product containing dicamba, a broad-spectrum herbicide.

"We are hearing that the overwhelming majority of farmers are experiencing tremendous success during this first year of commercial launch," Fraley said in the statement.

"However, we have also heard reports that some farmers are noticing signs of leaf cupping in nearby soybean fields, which could be attributable to dicamba."

The letter stated the leaf cupping could be a symptom of multiple variables, so Fraley asked in the letter for farmers to report any leaf cupping. The company also has scientists from The Climate Corporation reviewing weather data, according to the release, to see if weather patterns or conditions affected the application.

"Please, if you are experiencing leaf cupping in soybeans or other unexpected symptomology, don't wait. Please call us today and allow us to work with you throughout this season," Fraley said in the letter.

