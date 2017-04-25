New online tool helps growers find on-farm research results | TheFencePost.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — A new tool is available on the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network website that allows growers to click on a map of Nebraska to find out about research projects conducted on farms in their area.

The result finder contains over 600 studies and is updated annually. The finder is also mobile friendly and allows growers to select one, several or all counties. The database behind the map allows growers to search by keyword, filter results by year, crop, irrigation, topic and subtopic or explore using the map.

"We have an abundance of information available to growers and crop advisers," said Laura Thompson, Nebraska Extension educator. "We wanted to make the results finder easy to use and data-rich. New data will be added each year as studies are completed."

The results finder is under "Research Results" on the on-farm research website at http://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch.

While the finder is the newest way to obtain research results, the 2016 growing season research results book is also available on the website as a PDF. The book was produced for the network's research update sessions held at several sites across Nebraska earlier this year and contains results of studies completed during last year's growing season.

"We make the research findings available in several ways so that growers and crop advisers can learn in the way that works best for them – whether that is the searchable database, the PDF book or networking at our update meetings," Thompson said. "Websites and booklets are great tools, but we frequently hear from growers that they find great value in the interactions with other growers at the annual update meetings."

The on-farm research network is a collaborative partnership that includes Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The goal of the network is to put to use a statewide on-farm research program addressing critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions.

For more information, contact Thompson at (402) 472-8043 or laura.thompson@unl.edu, or contact a local Nebraska Extension office.