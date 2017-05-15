NFBF: Response to Aetna’s withdrawl from Nebraska Health Insurance Exchange | TheFencePost.com

LINCOLN, Neb. — "The decision by Aetna to pull out of the Nebraska health insurance exchange further demonstrates Obamacare is crumbling under its flawed philosophy of removing free market concepts from our nation's health insurance system. Nebraska's farm and ranch families, many of whom get their health insurance from either the health insurance exchange or the open market, are the ones who will pay the very high price of Obamacare's failures."

"Aetna's departure leaves only one health insurance provider in the Nebraska exchange, and creates tremendous uncertainty for Nebraska farm and ranch families that find themselves with few "affordable" options Obamacare promised. While not perfect, the U.S. House passed the American Health Care Act that at least serves as a starting point to begin the necessary process of repealing and replacing the many problematic pieces of Obamacare. Now it is time for the Senate to act. All Nebraskans deserve a better system than the one currently provided by Obamacare."

