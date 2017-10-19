NFU grants charter to Hawaii Farmers Union

The National Farmers Union granted the Hawaii Farmers Union United a charter for full membership seven years after the Hawaii chapter was founded.

NFU presented the charter at the state annual convention held Oct. 6-8, in Wai'anae on Oahu.

With its charter, HFUU President Vincent Mina now has a full voice and vote during NFU board meetings. The state organization can now seat two officers or board members as delegates at the national convention, in addition to the delegates they receive based on membership at year's end.

To become chartered, HFUU was directed by NFU to schedule a meeting to give members the opportunity to vote upon creation and establishment of the state division.

With the vote of the majority of Hawaii members in favor of establishing a state division of NFU, a chartering convention was held, a constitution and bylaws were adopted, and officers and directors were elected.

Before the charter was granted, HFUU had to demonstrate significant membership growth, clear governance through a set of policies and procedures, and a pathway to financial stability and transparency in recording of finances.