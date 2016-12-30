NFU releases resolution on refunding dairy insurance premiums | TheFencePost.com

The National Farmers Union on Dec. 16 released a resolution calling on Congress to allow the Agriculture Department to refund dairy margin Protection Program premiums and provide other assistance.

“U.S. dairy farmers are experiencing an extended period of very low milk prices which, unless corrected, will force thousands of farmers out of business,” the resolution states. “NFU calls on Congress to advance spending legislation that includes relief for dairy farmers through additional authority for the USDA to provide direct assistance as an alternative to dairy product purchases and a refund of 2015 Margin Protection Program premiums.”

“NFU has been appreciative of USDA’s willingness to provide support to struggling dairy producers, but the agency has run out of options for providing additional relief,” said NFU President Roger Johnson. “Congress needs to act quickly to allow USDA to directly support our nation’s dairy farmers who are struggling to stay in business.”

Dairy farmers have complained that MPP payments have been low, but Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has noted that if the dairy producers had taken out higher levels of coverage the payments would have been much higher.

– The Hagstrom Report