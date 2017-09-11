Northeast Colorado to hold its first Regional Rangeland Judging Contest

On Sept. 25, 2017, more than 50 students from at least six FFA chapters will be participating in the first-ever northeast Colorado Regional Rangeland Judging Contest to be held at the Prairie School in New Raymer, Colo. This event helps students understand grassland ecosystems and management principles.

Colorado has had a state-level contest for sometime, and regional contests in other parts of the state, but this is a first for northeast Colorado.

In this FFA Career Development Exercise, students evaluate two field sites, make management recommendations and are tested on plant identification and characteristics.

The event is sponsored and staffed by Natural Resources Conservation Service, West Greeley Conservation District, Colorado State Land Board, USDA-ARS and the Prairie School.

For more information, contact Ben Berlinger at Ben.berlinger@co.usda.gov.