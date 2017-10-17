NRECA praises Democrats’ broadband proposal

National Rural Electric Cooperative Association CEO Jim Matheson last week applauded a proposal by House and Senate Democrats to invest $40 billion to expand broadband internet access in rural communities across the nation.

"We're grateful to see this proposal unveiled, and appreciate the recognition that a significant investment is needed in order to successfully bring high-speed internet to rural America," Matheson said.

"Broadband access is a key ingredient to a healthy 21st century economy, especially in America's rural communities," he said.

"Expanded high-speed internet access should be a top economic priority for policymakers, and I'm glad that a growing number in Congress recognize the need to solve this problem. We look forward to continuing to work on the details of this and other proposals. Congress, the Federal Communications Commission and other stakeholders should work together and move swiftly to help make broadband a reality for those who call rural America home."