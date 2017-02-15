NWSS announces purchase of Denver County Fair | TheFencePost.com

DENVER — The National Western Stock Show is excited to announce the purchase of the popular and unique Denver County Fair. The National Western Complex has been home to the Denver County Fair for the past six years, and stock show management is eager to build on the event for Denverites and county fair enthusiasts across the state.

“The National Western has been more than a venue for us during our six years since we launched Denver County Fair. They have been true partners and collaborators, offering great advice, resources and counsel. Co-creating Denver County Fair has been one of the great joys of my life, and I am so happy and grateful that it is being put into such good hands, with a creative, competent team who can assure that it lives for decades into the future. I’m so excited to see what happens next with Denver County Fair.” said Dana Cain, former director of Denver County Fair.

Tracy Weil, former promoter for the Denver County Fair, is looking forward to seeing the event blossom. “We created the Denver County Fair for the citizens of Denver to have fun and to showcase the best of the best when it comes to our great city. We’re thrilled the National Western Stock Show will help realize this vision for our community. With their resources, guidance and deep roots in Denver, I know it’s in good hands. They are committed to our city and the vibrant neighborhoods that surround the National Western,” Weil said.

The new owner of the Denver County Fair is already hard at work preparing for the event. The National Western Stock Show & Complex, President and CEO, Paul Andrews said, “This opportunity presented itself and we jumped at it. With our full-time, professional staff, seasoned in event planning and operations, the Denver County Fair will have the knowledgeable support necessary to make Denver proud. We are in the process of formalizing our plans for the show and will announce enhancement in the coming months.” Andrews said.

The Denver County Fair is Aug. 4-7, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.denvercountyfair.org.