NYFC applauds Colorado General Assembly for creating committee to study young and beginning farmers | TheFencePost.com

DURANGO, Colo. — The Colorado General Assembly's creation of an Interim Study Committee on Young and Beginning Farmers in Colorado was applauded by the National Young Farmers Coalition, the only national advocacy organization to focus solely on new farmers and ranchers.

"The National Young Farmers Coalition applauds the Colorado General Assembly for approving the creation of the Interim Study Committee on Young and Beginning Farmers in Colorado," said Kate Greenberg, NYFC Western Program Director. "We look forward to working with members of the General Assembly to build policies and programs that will allow young farmers and ranchers in Colorado to thrive now and into the future."

The request for the development of an interim study committee was submitted by Colorado State Sen. Kerry Donovan, who has been working with NYFC to address the future for young farmers in the state. The committee will study how state and local policies can better assist aspiring farmers and ranchers in the early stages of their career, while also helping to protect working landscapes, enhancing climate resiliency, meeting growing demands for local food, promoting innovation and sustaining rural communities and economies.