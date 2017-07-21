DALE NICHOLS, 59SEPT. 19, 1957 – JULY 5, 2017PLATTEVILLE, COLO. | TheFencePost.com

Dale Nichols passed away on July 5, 2017, in Denver. He was born on Sept. 19, 1957, to Myles Nichols and Joyce (Thompson) Nichols in Greeley, Colo.

Dale was raised in Platteville, and graduated from Valley High School in 1976 in Gilcrest, Colo. He went to Aims Community College and received a welding technician certificate. After high school, Dale joined the United States Army. At first, he was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. Later, he became a Cavalry Scout. Dale received numerous awards for his service before his honorable discharge.

Dale returned to Colorado after the Army. There, he continued welding for different pipeline companies. He worked for Glovers Custom most of the time. He then moved to South Carolina where he continued welding until he became disabled and couldn't work anymore.

Dale returned to Colorado in November 2015. As a young boy, Dale was always around horses and rode them all the time. When he got older, he traded horse power of the four-legged kind to the horse power of a Harley. Wherever he was, Dale always had his Harley and rode it year round. He even rode it in winters when it was below freezing.

Dale is survived by his parents, Myles and Joyce of Hudson, Colo.; sisters, Cheryl of Lakewood, Colo., and Pam (Jayme) Kretzer also from Hudson. He is also survived by his nephews, Dan Rigg, James Rigg, Robert Rigg, Matt Rigg, Brandon Kretzer and Travis Zimprich, all from Colorado. Dale also leaves behind several great nephews and nieces, aunts, uncles and lots of extended family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Laona Nichols as well as Collie Thompson and Maggie "Big Mama" Perkins.

A graveside service with military honors was held on July 21, 2017, at Platteville Mizpah Cemetery in Platteville. A reception followed at the Rec Center in Fort Lupton, Colo., 203 S. Harrison Ave. 80621.