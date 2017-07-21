RICHARD EUGENE KEIL, 70MAY 15, 1947 – JULY 12, 2017WHEATLAND, WYO. | TheFencePost.com

The horses are trained, the raccoons have been tracked, the boys are all raised and the grandchildren have been met. With business taken care of, Richard "Rick" Eugene Keil joined his heavenly father on July 12, 2017, after a five-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.

Rick was born on May 15, 1947, in Scottsbluff, Neb., to Leland and Shirley (Hill) Keil.

On Dec. 23, 1972, he was married to Shirley Lock of Wheatland, Wyo. Together they accomplished his dream of becoming a lifelong cowboy and moving to Wyoming to ranch. Their union brought into this world four sons, Matthew, Mark, Luke and Jon.

Rick was known for his love of animals, particularly horses and his ability to train them. He was one of the best horse trainers in the area. A favorite past time of his was chasing raccoons with his beloved coon dogs and whoever would join in on the adventure. He was a craftsman and took great pride in his skilled carpentry work.

Rick is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sons, Matthew (Amber) of Wheatland, Wyo., Mark (Vicki) and Luke (Tonya) of Casper, Wyo., and Jon (Molly) Keil of Buffalo, Wyo.; his four daughters, Traci, Jill, Bobbie and Jane; and 15 grandchildren. Additionally, he is survived by his sisters, Kathi (Larry) Belford and Julia (Andrew) Bucy of Nebraska, and sister-in-laws Sharon (David) Oman and Jean Lock, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Clifford and brother-in-law Norman Lock.

A celebration of Rick's life was held on July 21 at The Keil Ranch (1994 State Hwy. 34) in Wheatland, followed by a luncheon. If you would like to contribute something in memory of him, consider donating to Celebrate Recovery, c/o Impact Ministries, PO Box, Wheatland, WY 82201, (307) 331-7544.

