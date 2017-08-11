The Fence Post obituary: Alvin Keith Fichter | TheFencePost.com

Alvin Keith Fichter, 90CQ

July 17, 1927 – July 17, 2017CQ

Brighton, Colo.CQ

Alvin Keith Fichter, 90, passed away on his birthday, July 17, 2017, at his home on his farm. His wife, daughter Michelle and granddaughter Tanya as well as Agape Hospice were there to lend support. He was born on the family farm in Farragut, Iowa on July 17, 1927, to George Alvin Fichter and Esther (Maranville) Fichter.

After being orphaned at age 10, Keith lived in the Christian Home in Council Bluffs, Iowa, until age 14. Then he began to work at Gate City Steel in Omaha, Neb. There, in his spare time, he learned to weld. Later in the late 1950s, he moved to Colorado to continue his trade and to find better employment.

Within a few years, after marrying Nancy in 1962 in Denver, he began his 20 year career at the University of Colorado Hospital, eventually retiring as a stationary engineer at the power plant. In 1970, Keith and Nancy moved their family into a partially completed home, northwest of Brighton on a small farm, during a March blizzard. As the years progressed, Keith became a livestock producer, mainly raising sheep. He provided all classes of livestock for medical research projects at the University of Colorado, into the late 1990s as well.

Keith was a "Good Man" with many talents. He and Nancy worked side by side to build their home and farm. He truly loved living in the country and after his retirement, he spent many hours watching the birds at the feeders and became very good at identifying birds, a hobby which he shared with his wife. He was always willing to step in when needed to help his many friends. He was quick with a hand and a smile and you could always count on him for support and friendship.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Harritt) Fichter; daughters, Karen (Henry) Hernandez of Fort Lupton, Colo., Kathryn Fichter of Orange, Calif., and Michelle (Stephen) Lefforge of Fort Lupton; brother, Vern (Marian) Fichter of Richland, Wash., and a sister-in-law Harriet (Ivan) Fichter of Lynnwood, Wash. Also, there are eight grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Keith was preceded in death by his sister, Velda Fichter; his parents; three brothers, Gerald (Helen) Fichter, Everett (Eloise) Fichter and Ivan (Harriet) Fichter; and a daughter, Kristie Lea Heiniger.

Even in his passing, still thinking of others, Keith donated his body and his corneas to the University of CO Hospital. There will be no services for him. Please remember him in your heart through your fondest memory.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Keith's memory to UCH Foundations, 2400 South Peoria St. #8, Aurora, CO 80014, (303)752-8120, uch.thankyou4caring.org or Agape Hospice (720) 482-1988.