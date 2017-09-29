The Fence Post obituary: Andrew. E. West

Andrew. E. West, 99

June 26, 1918 – Aug. 20, 2017

Briggsdale, Colo.

Andrew E. (Andy) West, 99, of Briggsdale, was born June 26, 1918, in Chicago, Ill., to James Andrew West and Minnie (Franklin) West. In 1919, the family moved to their homestead 10 miles northeast of Briggsdale.

In June, 1934, Andy's father suddenly passed away, leaving him as the family's main earner at 15 years old. He moved five miles southeast of Briggsdale in 1936.

On Aug. 13, 1951, Andy married Merietta Ball. They happily built a life together on their wheat farm southeast of Briggsdale. Andy loved telling a good joke, and was well known as an excellent farmer, avid hunter, baseball player, bowler, pool player, sports fan and he always enjoyed a good game of cards. The watermelon and cantaloupe he grew were widely regarded as the best in the area. Most years, he gave away 150 to family and friends.

He was a member of the Briggsdale Congregational Church, Briggsdale Lions Club, and former member of the Briggsdale School Board, Colorado Wheat Board and the West Greeley Soil Conservation District Board. He was named a Melvin Jones Fellow in 2011 by the Lions Club International Foundation for dedicated humanitarian service, and was named a 2006 Unsung Hero by the Greeley Tribune for service to the local community.

He was devoted to his family, and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Merietta; daughter, Rita (Donald) Johnston of Grover, Colo.; son, Jim (Deb) West of Waco, Texas; grandchildren, Deeona, Lyndee and Jaydee Johnston of Grover; Sara (Isaiah) Nunez of Wolfforth, Texas; and Anna and Naomi West of Waco; great-grandchild, Isaiah Nunez of Wolfforth, Texas; brother, Robert (Anita) West of Saratoga, Wyo., and numerous nieces and nephews.