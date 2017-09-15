The Fence Post obituary: Arlene E. Whiting

Arlene E. Whiting, 58

Jan. 22, 1959 – Aug. 14, 2017

Bemidji, Minn.

Arlene Whiting was born Jan. 22, 1959, to Ervin and Jenny (Spilman) Packer. She went to be with her heavenly father Aug. 14, 2017. She was born in a Denver hospital, lived in Aurora, Colo., until she was 3 1/2 years old. Then the family moved to an area in southern Weld County, Aristocrat Ranchettes. She graduated from Fort Lupton high school in 1977. That September, she enlisted in the U.S. Army, where she met and married her husband, Ryan Whiting.

They were assigned for a time in Germany, where her two children, Wendy and Keith were born. After an honorable discharge, they moved to Bemidji, Minn., where she worked as a principal's secretary for 28 years, until her retirement in 2016.

She spent many years volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, reading and loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan Whiting; children, Wendy Whiting and Keith (Rebecca) Whiting; mother, Jenny Turley; father, Ervin Packer; brothers, Doug (Stacy) Packer, Dirk Packer, Dale (Martha) Turley; 10 grandchildren, five extended grandchildren, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Tex Turley; stepmother, Bev Packer; grandparents, George and Lou Spilman and Albert and Lillie Packer.