The Fence Post obituary; Arlo Dale Glover

Arlo Dale Glover, 89

Aug. 19, 1928 – Sept. 24, 2017

Calhan, Colo.

Arlo Dale Glover, or Dale as he liked to be called, was born Aug. 19, 1928, in Copeland, Gray County, Kansas, to Spencer and Jessie Fern (nee Shuman) Glover. He was the fifth of nine children including four brothers and four sisters. Dale spent his early years on the family farm in Copeland performing agricultural duties and experiencing the heartache of both the Great Depression and the Dustbowl which affected Gray County the hardest.

He enlisted in the Army in 1946. His primary duties were construction and mechanical operations. After working on roads and runways for the Air Force base he was simultaneously enlisted into the Air Force. Dale was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he finished his tour of duty and was honorably discharged in December of 1949 with the rank of Sargeant for both the Air Force and Army. Dale was proud of his military service. After his return to the United States he married Betty June Calkins (nee Hendrix) on May 13, 1950, in Limon, Colo. Together they had three children.

Dale enjoyed hard work and spent his entire life working at various jobs around Kansas, Colorado and Arizona. His resume includes the Rural Electric Company as a lineman, the Limon Colorado Springs Bus Company, the Leadville Transit, Glover Construction Company and Glover Charter Company as owner/operator.

He met Marilyn Jane "Lynne" Hiler and they would marry on March 11, 1966. They spent their time CQraising her daughter, working and travelling the country in their side-car motorcycle. In their later years they divided their time in between Pinetop, and Tucson, Ariz. They recently settled in Calhan to be near family.

He loved to travel, collect, build, invent and create. Dale was always quick to collect items that he could transform into wooden and metal toys for his garden and grandchildren. He, being a child of the Great Depression, never threw anything away because he was certain he could turn it into something fantastic. Dale was fixing and building up until a month before his time on earth ended.

Dale is survived by his beloved wife, Lynne; his brother, Gary (Georgianna) Glover of Calhan; their children, Alicia Glover of Tampa Bay, Fla., Carrie Anne (Dave) Guy and Rodney (Kelly) from Calhan; his son, Steven (Kristine) Glover of Aurora, Colo.; their children, Garrett (Misty) of Aurora, Kara Glover of San Diego, Calif., Reid (Rebekah) of Denver, Grant Glover of Houston; his son, Bud (Kathy) Glover of Grand Junction, Colo.; their children, Andrea (Chris) Cannon of Aurora, Breanne Glover of Grand Junction ;and Lynne's daughter, Debbie Koscielecki of Woodland Park, Colo.; and her children, Lindsay Olah of Woodland Park and Jarod Koscielecki recently of Woodland Park. He leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Max and Mason (Garrett and Misty) Glover, Caitlyn and Zuri (Andrea and Chris) Cannon, and Kyleigh and River (Lindsay) Olah.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers and sisters, and his youngest son, William Spencer "Bill" Glover.