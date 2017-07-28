The Fence Post obituary: Betty J. Rose, 83 | TheFencePost.com

Betty J. Rose, 83

Feb. 3, 1934- July 7, 2017

Brighton, Colo.

Betty J. Rose, 83, of Brighton, Colo., went to be with the Lord on July 7, 2017, in Fort Collins, Colo. Betty was born to James and Louva (Ruby) Campbell on Feb. 3, 1934, in Fort Lupton, Colo. She was first married to Darrell Nichols for 18 years. During that time they built a home on acreage purchased from Darrell's dad and soon were entrenched in the farming world of the Fourway community. They also built a dairy and operated it together as a family. Betty drove a school bus for the Weld County School District for a period of time. Betty's life was busy with raising three children, Wanda, Bill and Debra and spending most of those years in the Four Way area of Fort Lupton and Hudson with family and the community.

On Oct. 22, 1970, Betty married Elmer Rose in Rapid City, S.D. and resided in Upton and then later in Buffalo where they spent 13 years. In those 13 years, Betty and Elmer started and developed numerous business ventures. Their ventures ranged from building and running a hotel in Buffalo, Wyo., to new home developments, as well as owning two beautiful ranches. Their passion was raising, breeding and training race horses on their ranches in Upton and Buffalo, Wyo. Betty and Elmer moved back to Colorado in 1983 and to Brighton in 1994, where they continued their race horse business along with real estate.

Betty is survived by daughter, Wanda Gunkel of Townsend, Mont.; son, Bill (Cheryl) Nichols of Palmer, Alaska; and daughter, Debra (Kirk) Ratzlaff of Johnstown, Colo. Also daughter-in-law, Bonnie Rose Phillips of Nampa, Idaho. Survivors include 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Betty was the youngest and the last surviving sibling of two brothers, Dean and Wayne, and five sisters, Retha, Ruth, Millie, Ima Jean and Estelene. Betty is also preceded in death by her husband Elmer in 2015 and one son, Roy James Nichols.

A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a very devout Christian who loved the Colorado Rockies baseball team and the Denver Broncos. First and foremost, she gave her life to God and served in his capacity every day.

Funeral services were held July 14, 2017, at the Fourway Baptist at 9966 County Rd. 41, Fort Lupton, CO 80621. Reception followed at the church and concluded with Interment at Mizpah Cemetery, Platteville, Colo.