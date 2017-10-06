The Fence Post obituary: Betty Orr

Betty Orr, 92

Sept. 15, 1924 – July 30, 2017

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Betty Orr, 92, died at home in Fort Morgan. She went home to be with the lord on July 30, 2017.

She was born Elizabeth Verlea Wilky to Harold C. and Anna Marie Wilky, Sept. 15, 1924, in Phoenix, Ariz. She attended Fowler Elementary School and later Toleson High in Toleson, Ariz. Betty married Orval C. Griffith on June 28, 1943, in Phoenix.

Her children are Judy Summers, Ralph Griffith, Gary Griffith and Larry Griffith. She worked as a riveter during WWII in Litchfield Park, Good Year, Ariz. She also worked at a plastics factory in Prescott, Ariz., in the '50s. Betty moved her and her children to Denver in the early '60's. She married Lee R. Orr on Dec. 23, 1965 and moved to Franktown, Colo. After Lee retired they moved to the Silverthorne, Colo., area. Following Lee's death in '07 she moved to Fort Morgan to be closer to family. Betty loved to travel, embroidery, collect salt and pepper shakers and walk. She attended Grace Bible Church, and Platte Valley Baptist Church in Fort Morgan.

Betty is survived by her two sisters, Georgia Fleek of Phoenix and Barbara McGinn of Prescott; brother, William Wilky of Texas; children, Judy Summers of Fort Morgan, Ralph Griffith of Commerce City, Colo., Gary Griffith of Live Oak, Fla., 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; Lee's children, Patrica Bader, Jack and (Cheryl) Orr, Craig and (Cindy) Orr, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Orval Griffith; her granddaughter, Tracy Griffith, son-in-law, Robert Summers; son, Larry Griffith and her husband, Lee Orr.

Memorial services were held at Platte Valley Baptist Church, 708 Warner St., Fort Morgan, on Aug. 26.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Platte Valley Baptist Church Building Fund. Betty had hoped to see the building completed in September of this year.