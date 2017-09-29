The Fence Post obituary: Charles Gordon Johnson

Charles Gordon Johnson, 72

Oct. 19, 1944 – Sept. 15, 2017

Akron, Colo.

Charles Gordon Johnson was born on Oct. 19, 1944, in Lincoln, Neb., to Gordy Ellis Johnson and Dorothy Eloise (Dorman) Johnson. He was the oldest of two children. His sister Liz was born in 1947. Charlie passed away on Sept. 15, 2017, at University Hospital in Aurora surrounded by his loving family.

When Charlie was 10 years of age, the family purchased a dryland wheat farm and moved to Holyoke, Colo. Charlie graduated from Holyoke High School in 1962 and worked on the family farm prior to taking a job working for the Phillips County Road Department in 1963. He attended Northeastern Jr. College graduating with an associate of arts degree in 1965.

While attending NJC he met the love of his life, Barbara Ann Hansen. Charles and Barbara were married on July 25, 1965, and began a new adventure together. Charlie continued his education by attending and graduating from Colorado State University with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture in 1967.

Charlie accepted his first teaching position at Pawnee High School in Grover, Colo., teaching vocational agriculture and ccience.

In September 1968, Teresa Anne was born. Charlie continued teaching at Grover until 1970. He received a scholarship from CSU to teach and study for his master's degree, which he earned in 1971. In that same year, Charlie accepted a teaching position in Akron, Colo., serving as the Aag instructor and FFA advisor until 1988. Gordon Charles was born in 1972.

Charlie joined the Akron Masonic Lodge in 1985 and the Denver Consistory in 1986. Charlie accepted the position of Akron elementary principal in 1988 through 1992 when he transitioned to serving as principal for both elementary and high school.

In the summer of 1994, Charlie accepted the position of superintendent of Akron Schools where he remained until his retirement in 2002. This ended his career of 35 years dedicated to public education. In that same year, Charlie was appointed to the Colorado Masons Grand Officer Line becoming Grand Master of Colorado Masons in 2010. Charlie dedicated many years of service to Masonic education traveling in Colorado and surrounding states.

He truly enjoyed retirement with his wife Barbara of 52 years at their farm north of Akron until his passing. He took great pride in watching his grandchildren grow and develop into young adults; and enjoyed watching them compete in numerous sporting events. Charlie touched many lives, always willing to help anyone in need.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann; sister, Elizabeth Anne (Len) Minkel; daughter, Teresa (Corey); grandchildren, Kaylee Ann and Justin Earl; son, Gordon; granddaughters, Kendra Ann and Koral Jean; and numerous extended family in Texas and Nebraska.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordy; and mother, Dorothy. He will be greatly missed by all.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at the United Methodist Church of Akron. Interment followed at the Akron Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron High School Scholarship Fund or to the Akron Masonic Lodge #74 Scholarship Fund.