The Fence Post obituary: Cletus Joseph Gentrup

Cletus Joseph Gentrup, 81

Aug. 21, 1936 – Sept. 13, 2017

Hudson, Colo.

Cletus Joseph Gentrup, (Pops, as the grandkids and great- grandkids call him) turned 81 on his birthday, Aug. 21, 2017, returned to his heavenly home on Sept. 13, 2017, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Cletus was born to the late Conrad and Mary Gentrup-Spenner in Crofton, Neb., on Aug. 21, 1936. He was raised in a loving family with nine siblings. He enlisted in the U.S. Army for almost a year then his Dad passed while he was in active duty. He returned home and helped his mother and siblings work the family farm.

He married the love of his life, Anita Elizabeth Havermann, from Fordyce, Neb., on Sept. 2, 1958, in Menominee, Neb., celebrating their 59th anniversary this year.

Cletus helped raise their three children, and among many other things, took them on countless and memorable outings, taught them the art of fishing, driving and climbing.

Cletus spent a dedicated 45 years at Homestead House Furniture Company, starting as a truck driver in 1958 and retiring as the senior manager of operations, with a company that grew from one store to having many stores in four states.

Cletus was a kind man. He worked hard and he played hard. Pops was an outdoor loving, an avid fisherman, a rock, a grizzly, loving, funny, ornery, always there for his family and the best darn guy you could ever meet, we cannot express how much he will be missed.

Cletus is survived by his wife, Anita; his sons Mark, Luke and Matthew Gentrup; his grandchildren, Amanda Gentrup, Rebecca Gentrup, Stephanie Conkle, Catherine Pettengill, Joe Hladky, Brandon Gentrup, Ashley Gentrup, Courtney Karslake, Damon Gentrup, Ethan Gentrup, Jacob Gentrup, Megan Gentrup and Kate Gentrup; his great- grandchildren, Haley Pettengill, Chloe Pettengill, Evelyn Conkle, Ian Gentrup, Emelie Gentrup, Ryen Karslake and Quinn Karslake; his siblings, Hilda Schumacher, Hilary Gentrup, Marcella Lammers, Angela Goeden, Robert Gentrup, David Gentrup, Irene Hames and Mary Ann Sorci.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Hank Gentrup and Lucille Havermann.

The Rosary for Cletus was held at Tabor and Rice Mortuary on Sept. 20. The funeral was held at St. Williams Church on Sept. 21. Cletus was be buried at Heart of the Plains Cemetery.