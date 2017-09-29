The Fence Post obituary: CLINT FERRIS

CLINT FERRIS, 21

AUG. 25, 1996 – SEPT. 8, 2017

WIGGINS, COLO.

Clint Ferris, of Wiggins, passed away Sept. 8, 2017. Clint was born Aug. 25, 1996, in Greeley, Colo. He spent his early life on his family's ranch near Kersey, Colo., and moved to the Wiggins area in the spring of 2001 to his current ranch.

He graduated from Wiggins High School in 2015 and attended Morgan Community College studying auto tech and welding. His passions included his family, friends, football, snowboarding and horsepower. He was the quintessential "gear head," who loved to research and grow his vast knowledge about his current passions. His aspirations were to continue his family ranch and grow the Ferris Charolais legacy.

Clint's beauty was shown as he snowboarded the mountains of Colorado, worked cattle on his family's ranch, lent a helping hand to friends, played football, goofed around, laughed while reminiscing about stories of his youth, joked and shared in the web of lives that surrounded his. He worked hard to overcome life situations that challenged him, and showed strength, courage, and compassion always. His beauty was immense.

Clint was a wonderful young man full of kindness, love, and friendship. He had a beautiful spirit that was evident in his smiling eyes, patience, love of animals and relationships. Clint had a special bond with his exceptional mother, Marti, his devoted brother, Blake, and his dedicated father, Brian. All who had the pleasure of knowing Clint were given an amazing opportunity to learn from him, love him, and have their lives forever brightened by his. His light will shine on through all who knew him and will continue to make our world a better place.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Marti (Ellenberger) Ferris; brother, Blake Ferris; grandparents, Nick and Mildred Ferris; grandmother, Marie Ellenberger; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jim Ellenberger.

We love you Clint, and we thank you for sharing your life with us.

Services were held at the Wiggins Event Center on Sept. 24. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation at High Plains Bank in memory of Clint Ferris. 