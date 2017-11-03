The Fence Post obituary: Dale A. Lucore

Dale A. Lucore, 76

July 13, 1941 – Sept. 5, 2017

Colorado

Dale A. Lucore, 76, was born on July 13, 1941 to Frank and Lola Lucore. He passed away at his residence on Sept. 5, 2017.

Dale grew up on his grandfather and Dad's farm and ranch in Arriba, Colo. After graduating high school, he worked for the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam for three years, helping to develop agricultural resources during the Vietnam War. After returning to the states, he married Darlene Fager. He joined the Colorado Springs Police Department in 1967 and retired in 1992. Dale worked as a rancher with his family.

He never sat idle as he was endlessly involved in volunteer work and enjoyed wagon trains, horses, cattle and everything that involved them. He restored many cars, guided hunters and outfitted every year. He served on the Double El Conservation District from 2004 to the present. He was very involved and supported the Living Snow Fence and Tree Program. He had so many passions, one of his favorites was drinking cofee and visiting with family and friends. The coffee pot was seldom off.

Dale touched many lives through so many avenues. Their home was always open to anyone needing help or an ear for listening. He cherished all he adopted and all friends. We each lost a father, grandfather, adopted father, brother, etc., but everyone lost a friend.

Dale is survived by wife of 51 years, Darlene; son, Shane (Meagan) Lucore; daughter, Tanya (Jason) Gerstberger and three grandchildren, Reata and Levi Lucore, and Austin Gerstberger; sisters, Martha (Sylvis) Flora, Elise (Ken) Holderread, Dorothy (Keith) Kipp; and brother, Donald (Nancy) Lucore. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lola Lucore.