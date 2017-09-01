The Fence Post obituary: Damon Arnold McMahan

Damon Arnold McMahan, 91

April 24, 1926 – Aug. 6, 2017

Fort Morgan, Colo.

Damon Arnold McMahan, 91, longtime area resident, passed away, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, at his home north of Fort Morgan.

He was born April 24, 1926, in Gardner, Kan., to Harry and Blanche (Thoms) McMahan.

Damon served his country during WWII in the United States Army. In 1944, right after basic training he was sent to Japan to help support the troops over there.

On Jan. 27, 1948, he married Dorothy Helen Madison in Paola, Kan. She died in 2000.

Damon owned and operated Jack's Bean Company at one time. He was president and general manager of the National Bean Marketing Co-op and was a founding director of the Fort Morgan State Bank. He was also a member of the local Elks Lodge, and VFW. He liked to travel and in his later years, participating in Honor Flights in Washington D.C., for veterans who served their country in the military.

Damon is survived by his son, Mike McMahan; and wife, Linda of Fort Morgan; brother, Rolland McMahan of Fort Morgan; sister, Aleta Hubbard of Fort Morgan; grandchildren, Ryan (Melissa) McMahan of Windsor, Colo., Jared McMahan of Denver; and great-grandchildren, Lana, Grady and Berg McMahan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; his brother, Donald Dean McMahan; and his parents.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 14, 2017, at the United Methodist Church in Fort Morgan. Interment followed in Memory Gardens.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation, Cleft Clinic at 13123 E. 16th Ave., Aurora, CO 80045, childrenscoloradofoundation.org.