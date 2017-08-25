The Fence Post Obituary: Daniel W. Mentzer

Daniel W. Mentzer, 62

Oct. 19, 1954 – July 29, 2017

Broomfield, Colo.

Daniel W. Mentzer, 62, of Broomfield, passed away at home, on July 29, 2017.

Dan was born on Oct. 19, 1954, in Waynesboro, Pa., to Clyde and Verdell (Roundy) Mentzer. His family moved to Colorado in 1966 when he was 11 years old. Dan was the oldest of five children. He had two sisters and two brothers.

Dan married Ruth Kochelek on April 20, 1996, at Broomfield Baptist Church, in Broomfield.

Dan graduated from Broomfield High School in 1973, and went to Florida to get his CDL license. He worked many different jobs including 12 years with the U.S. Postal system and was employed by Home Depot at the time of his passing. He enjoyed hunting, growing and collecting things, tinkering with anything that had moving parts, and he loved meeting people. Dan had his own path in life and always walked that path.

Dan is survived by his wife of 21 years, Ruth; his mother, Verdell "Skip" Roundy of Denver, Colo.; sisters, Cindy (Tim) DeBrine of Briggsdale, Colo., and Julie (Randy) Fabrizio of Brighton, Colo.; brothers, Luke (Joyce) Mentzer of Westminster, Colo., and William Mentzer of Boulder, Colo.; and his nieces and nephews, Timmy DeBrine, Cari DeBrine, Luke Mentzer Jr., Joshua (Victoria) Mentzer, Clyde Mentzer and Sarah (Scott) Ortega.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Mentzer; his grandparents, Clyde and Verna Mentzer; and his grandmother, Olive (Moats) Roundy.

A public visitation was held on Aug. 4, 2017, at Rundus Funeral Home in Broomfield, with a private graveside service in Evergreen, Colo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.