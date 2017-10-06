The Fence Post obituary: Darry Cooper

Darry Cooper, 57

Sept. 21, 1959 – Sept. 15, 2017

Bayard, Neb.

Darry Cooper, 57, passed away suddenly at his home on his ranch north of Bayard. He was born in Greeley, Colo., and graduated from Platte Valley High School in Kersey, Colo.

Darry was born to be a rancher. He loved being outside and working with livestock. He dreamed of owning his own ranch and living the good life of a cowboy. He accomplished his dream when he and his wife Gwyn bought their ranch in Nebraska. Darry learned the cattle business early in life from his father, Stuart, who was also a successful rancher. Even though ranch life is hard and difficult at times, he never complained and wouldn't consider any other way of life. He walked his talk.

Darry met the love of his life Gwyn while in high school and they were married for 32 years. His son Dorry was his greatest accomplishment and his proudest moments came when he watched Dorry play football. He was a dedicated family man who loved his wife and his son. He supported his neighbors and his community and would do anything he could to help you. He was a kind soul with a heart of gold. All of us should strive to make this world a better place and Darry certainly did.

Darry is survived by his wife of 32 years Gwyn; son, Dorry; mother, Geri Cooper of Orchard, Colo; brothers, Barry Cooper and his wife Pat of Colorado Springs and Kerry Cooper of Gill; sister, Dawn Schrader of Evans; nephews, Nicholas Schrader of Greeley and Cody Cooper and wife Mandy of Bakersfield Calif.; nieces Sage Martinez and husband Gilbert of Evans and Kaylee Villanueva and husband Stephen; and two grandnephews Harrison and Hendrix.

His father Stuart predeceased him in 2013.

A life celebration was held Sept. 23, 2017, at the Cooper Ranch in Bayard

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Dorry Cooper Education Fund at Platte Valley Bank, 1212 Circle Drive, Scottsbluff, Neb. 69361.