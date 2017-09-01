The Fence Post obituary: DAVID ADAM GERTGE

DAVID ADAM GERTGE, 78

JULY 4, 1939 –

AUG. 21, 2017

FORT MORGAN, COLO.

David Adam Gertge (Dave), 78, of Fort Morgan died Aug. 21, 2017, at his home following a brief illness.

Dave was born on July 4, 1939, in Denver to James J. and Elizabeth C. (Appelhans) Gertge. He was the youngest of four children. His siblings included Betty, Louise and James Jr.

Dave graduated from East High School in Denver. He began working in the cattle industry at the Denver Stockyards, which led to his career as a cattle buyer and independent rancher.

Dave married Phyllis Ann (Scheopner) on Nov. 11, 1961, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Goodland, Kan. They made their home in Fort Morgan.

Dave is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Phyllis; his daughters, Lynn (James) McCourt of Fort Morgan, Lori (John) Thomason of Oshkosh, Neb., and Leslie (Bill) Shaver of Brush, Colo; and son, JD (Bridgette) Gertge of Akron, Colo.

Dave leaves a legacy in his grandchildren, whom he adored. They include, Lana, Grady and Wade Schamberger, Olivia Clise, Chloe Russell, Mallory, Clay and Hank Shaver, Gussie, Ella, Hattie, Jayde and Chase Gertge. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his eldest grandson, Park Russell, in 2008.

Dave was an avid supporter of high school sports, 4-H and FFA programs in both Fort Morgan and Brush. Dave and Phyllis enjoyed traveling throughout the years to several locations and destinations, but he especially enjoyed their annual trips to the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. Dave enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren to his ranch, rodeos, fairs, parades and visiting the National Western Stock Show every year to show them where his career began.

He was well known for his bountiful garden, culinary skills, generosity, sense of humor, captivating stories and love of his family. He will be infinitely missed by his family, and all that had the pleasure of knowing Dave Gertge.

Recitation of the rosary was Aug. 25 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Brush, Colo. Funeral services were held Aug. 26 at at St Mary's Catholic Church in Brush. A celebration of his life will continue following the service. Private burial will take place on a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Mary's Church, Morgan County 4-H Foundation, or Morgan Community College.