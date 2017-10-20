The Fence Post Obituary: David Hebbert

David Hebbert, 67

July 18, 1950 – Oct. 16, 2017

Hyannis, Neb.

David Hebbert, 67, lifelong rancher in the Hyannis area, died Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Perkins County Health of Grant.

David Maurice Hebbert was born July 18, 1950, in Alliance, Neb., to R.M. 'Mose' and Merla (Rex) Hebbert. He graduated from Hyannis High School in 1968 and then attended junior college in North Platte before transferring to Casper College where he graduated in 1971. While at Casper, he was a member of the rodeo team and also attended Southern Colorado State College in Pueblo on a rodeo scholarship.

On Feb. 3, 1976, Dave was united in marriage to Mickie Wenzlick in Ogallala, Neb. They devoted the next several years to rodeo and worked for Cervi Championship Rodeo Company. In 1981, they returned to the family ranch at Hyannis where he and Mickie raised their three boys, Matt, Jake, and Josh. Dave was a cowboy and ranching allowed him to do what he loved — ride good horses and raise good cattle in the Sandhills that he loved.

Dave was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church and served on various boards, including the Nebraska State Rodeo Association, Nebraska Charolais Association, American International Charolais Association and Sandhills Task Force. He was a gold card member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.

Dave loved his family and wholeheartedly supported them in their interests and endeavors.

He is survived by his wife, Mickie of Hyannis; sons, Matthew (Lacy) and Jake, all of Hyannis; and Joshua of Philadelphia; grandsons, Dillon and Waylon of Hyannis; his parents, Mose and Merla Hebbert of Hyannis; four sisters, Toni Knott of Arthur, Neb., Terry Wilson of Hayes, Kan., Cheryl (Jim) Sheets of Mullen, Tami (Pat) Taylor of Seneca, brothers-in-law, Rusty Beaman of Gering and Doug Crouse of Valentine, Neb., along with many nieces and nephews and good friends.

A memorial service was held at Hyannis High School Gymnasium on Oct. 21. Pastor Andy Safarik of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church officiated. Online condolences may be sent to drauckerfuneralhome.com.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of David Hebbert Memorial, Grant County Rescue, Sandhills Fire Department or donor's choice.