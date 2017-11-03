The Fence Post obituary: Don Honey

Don Honey, 74

April 21, 1943 – Sept. 26, 2017

La Junta, Colo.

Don Honey, 74, passed away on Sept. 26, 2017, at his La Junta home. He was born on April 21, 1943, in La Junta to Leslie Eugene and Margaret Mae (Walter) Honey.

Don attended La Junta schools and played on the state championship football team in 1958. He was very active in rodeo, a lifetime member of the PRCA, president of the Colorado High School Rodeo Association in the 1980s, and he was a recipient of the Sunshine Award from the La Junta Chamber of Commerce. Don owned and operated the La Junta Livestock Commission since 1963.

Don is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janet Wheeler Honey; son, Jace (Lesli); granddaughter, Jacey Honey (Ty) Glover; great-grandchildren, Tildyn Glover and Everly Glover; grandson, Chance (Tawnie) Honey; granddaughter, Shaylee Honey (John) Estes; great-grandchildren, Levi and Scarlett Estes; grandson, Colt Honey; and granddaughter, Sheridan Honey; son, Keo Honey and Jen Rose; grandson, Trey Honey; granddaughter, Raegan Honey; grandson, Hayden Honey; and grandson, Keegan Foust; daughter, Cassie (Brian); granddaughter, Rileigh (Spencer) Brown; great-grandson, Brylon Brown; grandson, Daylon Elder; sister-in-law, Carol Wheeler and nephew Rory Wheeler; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Don was preceded in death by his father, Les Honey; mother, Margaret Honey; his brother, Ron Honey; and an infant son.

Don was the proud father of three children and attended all their school activities. He was very proud of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were Oct. 3, at the First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Gail Allen of the Arkansas Valley Cowboy Church officiating. Interment was at Fairview Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Don's caregiver, Jan Baylor and to Arkansas Valley Hospice.

Those wishing to do so may make memorial donations to the Arkansas Valley Hospice Association, P.O. Box 408, La Junta, CO, 81050, direct or through the funeral home.

Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements. ❖