The Fence Post obituary: Donald “Barney” Konicek

Donald "Barney" Konicek, 92

Sept. 16, 1924 – Sept. 13, 2017

Bancroft, Neb.

Donald "Barney" Wayne Konicek, 92, of Bancroft passed away Sept. 13, 2017, at the Wisner Care Center in Wisner, Neb., three days short of his 93rd birthday.

Don was born on Sept. 16, 1924, at the Walthill Hospital to John and Helen (Rutledge) Konicek. Because of his pretty brown eyes, the hired man nicknamed him Barney, because of a song back then. He went to rural schools north of Beemer, Neb., then attended Creighton Prep in Omaho his freshman year before coming back to Wisner High to graduate in 1942. During high school he played football, playing on a state championship team.

Don was united in marriage to Janice Kind on Jan. 29, 1955, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Chuch in Wisner. Both Don and Janice loved to dance, that's where they met in Beemer. They lived on a farm northeast of Wisner for one year until moving to a farm east of Bancroft in February of 1956. In December of 1962, they moved to the farm west of Bancroft and lived there until building a home in Bancroft in 2000.

Don was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bancroft, previously serving as a trustee and on the parish council. He and Janice received the Spirit of Holy Cross Award together.

Don always considered his love for farming more of a hobby than a job. Even after moving into their new home in town, he continued to farm until 2012 when he had a farm sale at the age of 88.

His love for life and his strength always prevailed through the years as he endured several back surgeries, several heart surgeries, many skin cancer surgeries and his battle to keep going with neuropathy. His everlasting love for Janice was also shown as he took care of her as long as he could before she entered a nursing home with Alzheimer's.

Don's life revolved around boxing, card playing, dancing, horses, farming and feeding cattle, friends and all of his family.

He and Janice showed a cutting horse after they were married and he forever loved this event and went on to teach his children so they could compete in high school rodeos and any other cutting events.

His greatest pleasure was taking his four kids to the 13 total National High School Rodeos to compete. He also enjoyed following his children and grandchildren in all of their sports and activities.

Donald is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Sherry) Konicek of Wisner; Bradley Konicek of Wisner; Kellee (Len) Hermelbracht of Bancroft; and Barrey (Melissa) Konicek of Ord, Neb; as well as 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice of 61 years; his parents; sister, Ramona Barry; brother-in-law Elton (Mary) Kind; and grandson-in-law Niall Hansen.

Mass of Christian burial was Sept. 19, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bancroft. Visitation was Sept. 18 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.