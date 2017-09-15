The Fence Post obituary: Donald F. Craven

Donald F. Craven, 82

Feb. 25, 1935 – Aug. 24, 2017

Divide, Colo.

Donald Craven was born Feb. 24, 1935, and passed away on Aug. 24, 2017, of natural causes surrounded by his family.

He came kicking into this world during a blizzard, with his father W.H. away for work. His Uncle Red Craven rushed to get his mother Mildred to town only to get stuck. Don was born on a kitchen table at the Gray Ranch at a whopping 13 pounds. He was raised in the Wild Horse/Kit Carson area (where he invented orneriness) until he was 17, when his parents sold out and moved to Divide, Colo. There he met the love of his life Diane Bumgarner. He bet a friend $10 that he would marry her, a bet he won when they tied the knot in 1957. He never did collect the $10. Lucky he was not charging interest.

Don cowboyed all over Colorado and some of Wyoming, becoming a world-class horse trainer, and teaching a whole new generation of cowboys how to be the real deal. He was honestly one of the last of the old-time cowboys and will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mildred Craven; and sister, Dorothy Knipshield.

He is survived by his sister, Eva Kregal; wife, Diane Craven; daughters, Donna (Brett) Mengel and Denise (Jerry Filler) Sheldon; brother-in-law, Keith (Charlotte) Bumgarner; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, seven nieces and nephews; and last but not least, many young men and women who adopted him as their dad, grandpa or mentor. Rest in peace.

A gathering will be held in honor of Don on Sept. 30, 2017, at 10 a.m. at his daughter Donna's house, 8712 Avenida Hermosa, south of Fountain, Colo., (exit 119 off I 25). Please bring your memories and a side dish to share.